Sponsorship for BAGS BITES & BREWS FHAB CornHole

About this event
PLATINUM Main Presenting Sponsor
* Set of OVC logo branded CornHole Boards with YOUR logo
* Lane Sponsorship Sign displayed at Event
* 2 Team Entry(4 people/includes brunch)
* 4 General Admission & Brunch tickets
* Recognition via announcement at event
* 1 year Digital Banner on FHAB homepage & Event Website
* 1 Social Media post on all platforms
* Recognition on all EVENT advertising
* 4 FHAB DogHouse tickets to your choice of 3 Home FHS Football Game (or 4 tickets to any 3 sport home games of your choice)
GOLD Lane Sponsor
* Recognition at Main Entrance to Event
* Lane Sponsorship Sign displayed at Event
* 2 Team Entry (4 people/includes brunch)
* 4 General Admission & Brunch Tickets
* Recognition via announcement at event
* 1 year Digital Banner on FHAB homepage & Event Website
*1 social media post on all platforms
* Recognition on all EVENT advertising
* 2 FHAB DogHouse tickets to your choice Home FHS Football Game (or 2 tickets to any 3 sport home games of your choice)
SILVER Lane Sponsor
* Lane Sponsorship Sign displayed at Event
* 2 Team Entry (4 people/includes Brunch)
* 2 General Admission & Brunch Tickets
* Recognition via announcement at event
* 1 Social Media post on all platforms
* Recognition on all EVENT advertising
BRONZE Lane Sponsor
* Sponsorship Sign displayed at Event
* 1 Team Entry (2 people/includes Brunch)
* Recognition via announcement at event
* 1 Social Media post on all platforms
* Recognition on all EVENT advertising
