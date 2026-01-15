FHCC Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Chambers of commerce that serve the Haitian or Haitian diaspora community. Each Full Member Chamber is granted one representative seat on the Federation’s Board of Directors
Benefits:
-One voting seat on the Federation’s Board of Directors
-Access to cross-membership benefits resources, toolkits, and technical assistance -Visibility and branding at Federation events and communications
-Eligibility to co-lead national initiatives and programs
-Preferential inclusion in trade missions, delegations, and joint ventures
-Participation in decision-making on collective advocacy and economic priorities -Cross-promotion of events, members, and services across the Federation network
-Complimentary partner platform, The Haitian Times.
Valid for one year
Community-based organizations that may not operate as formal chambers but actively empower Haitian communities through advocacy, entrepreneurship, education, or cultural initiatives. Examples include Haitian associations and local business alliances.
Benefits include:
-Access to cross-chamber membership benefits
-Networking across the Federation Participation in professional development and select programs
-Cross-promotion of events, members, and services across the Federation network
-Complimentary partner platform, The Haitian Times.
-Eligibility to serve on working committees (no board voting rights)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!