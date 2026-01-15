FHCC Membership

Chambers of commerce that serve the Haitian or Haitian diaspora community. Each Full Member Chamber is granted one representative seat on the Federation’s Board of Directors





Benefits:

-One voting seat on the Federation’s Board of Directors

-Access to cross-membership benefits resources, toolkits, and technical assistance -Visibility and branding at Federation events and communications

-Eligibility to co-lead national initiatives and programs

-Preferential inclusion in trade missions, delegations, and joint ventures

-Participation in decision-making on collective advocacy and economic priorities -Cross-promotion of events, members, and services across the Federation network

-Complimentary partner platform, The Haitian Times.