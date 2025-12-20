FHF Charity Golf Classic 2026

Two foursomes, 8 mulligans, 5 50/50 & 5 dinner raffle tickets per person, lunch and dinner. Can have a representative at the outing & presence at a tee box. Logo featured on main giveaway. Logo displayed on front and back of golf outing flier. Logo featured on Foundation home page for 1 year. Logo and name featured on registration site. Featured on Facebook page cover photo; promoted on all social media pages. Promoted on all golf email blasts with golf outing info. Logo on all cart signs. Prominent signage throughout the course all day. Displayed on all event literature and throughout dinner. Opportunity to reserve Title Sponsorship for next year.