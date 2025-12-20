FHF Charity Golf Classic 2026

Hosted by
Two foursomes, 8 mulligans, 5 50/50 & 5 dinner raffle tickets per person, lunch and dinner. Can have a representative at the outing & presence at a tee box. Logo featured on main giveaway. Logo displayed on front and back of golf outing flier. Logo featured on Foundation home page for 1 year. Logo and name featured on registration site. Featured on Facebook page cover photo; promoted on all social media pages. Promoted on all golf email blasts with golf outing info. Logo on all cart signs. Prominent signage throughout the course all day. Displayed on all event literature and throughout dinner. Opportunity to reserve Title Sponsorship for next year.
This special sponsorship will send a local Ohio child to camp for a week. Includes all of the Gold Sponsorship and a custom plaque to proudly display at your business, highlighting your community commitment. Opportunity to include item in players goodie bag.
Sponsor the alcoholic beverages. Logo/Name on all beverage carts and coolers. Logo/Name on all marketing. One (1) Hole Sign. 1 representative at the outing. Opportunity to include item in players goodie bag. Opportunity to reserve Beverage Sponsorship for next year.
Logo featured on every golf cart (up to 72 carts). Logo/Name on all marketing. One (1) Hole Sign. 1 representative at the outing. Opportunity to include item in players goodie bag. Opportunity to reserve Cart Sponsorship for next year.
Sponsor logo will be on each golf ball in sleeve that each player receives upon check-in. Logo/Name on marketing. One (1) Hole Sign. 1 representative at the outing. Opportunity to include item in players goodie bag. Opportunity to reserve Golf Ball Sponsorship for next year.
Sponsor logo will be printed on the pack of tees that each player receives upon check-in. Logo/Name on marketing. One (1) Hole Sign. 1 representative at the outing. Opportunity to include item in players goodie bag. Opportunity to reserve Tee Pack Sponsorship for next year.
Sponsor a Long Drive contest. Signage at the Long Drive hole & One (1) hole sign. Opportunity to include item in players goodie bag. Opportunity to reserve Long Drive Sponsorship for next year.
Sponsor a Closest to the Pin contest. Signage at the Closest to the Pin hole & One (1) hole sign. Opportunity to include item in players goodie bag. Opportunity to reserve Closest to the Pin Sponsorship for next year.
Includes one (1) Hole Sign, recognition in event literature, company literature included on sponsors table, and listed on our website. Special recognition at dinner banquet and signage on banquet tables. A full color banner at the golf outing & dinner banquet. Opportunity to include item in players goodie bag.
Presence at a tee box. Meet and greet golfers. One (1) Hole Sign. 1 representative at the outing. Opportunity to include item in players goodie bag.
Includes one (1) Hole Sign, recognition in event literature, company literature included on sponsors table, and listed on our website. Plus special recognition at dinner banquet and signage on banquet tables. Opportunity to include item in players goodie bag.
Includes one (1) Hole Sign, recognition in event literature, company literature included on sponsors table, and listed on our website. Opportunity to include item in players goodie bag.
Includes 18 holes w/cart, lunch, beverages, dinner banquet & awards.
Includes 18 holes w/cart, lunch, beverages, dinner banquet & awards.
Come out and join us at 6:30pm for Dinner, Awards, Raffle Baskets and 50/50!
