Fayetteville Homeschool Sports Inc

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Fayetteville Homeschool Sports Inc

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FHS Outliers Home Gate Tickets (FCA)

3130 Gillespie St #200

Fayetteville, NC 28306, USA

Add a donation for Fayetteville Homeschool Sports Inc

$

General Admission - Ages 12 & Older
$7

This ticket grants access to all games in progress. Support the FHS Outliers and enjoy an exciting evening of Outliers basketball!

General Admission - Child ages 5-12
$5

This ticket grants access to all games in progress. Support the FHS Outliers and enjoy an exciting evening of Outliers basketball!

Family Ticket (Up to 8 immediate family)
$20

This ticket grants access to all games in progress. Support the FHS Outliers and enjoy an exciting evening of Outliers basketball!

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