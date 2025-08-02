Fayetteville Homeschool Sports Inc

Hosted by

Fayetteville Homeschool Sports Inc

About this event

Add a donation for Fayetteville Homeschool Sports Inc

$

Sales closed

FHS Outliers Home Game Gate fee

373 Bladen Union Church Rd

Fayetteville, NC 28306, USA

General Admission - Ages 12 & Older
$7

This ticket grants access to both the Middle School and Junior Varsity volleyball matches. Come support the FHS Outliers and enjoy an exciting evening of homeschool sports!

General Admission - Child ages 5-12
$5

This ticket grants access to both the Middle School and Junior Varsity volleyball matches. Come support the FHS Outliers and enjoy an exciting evening of homeschool sports!

Family Ticket (Up to 8 immediate family)
$20

This ticket grants access to both the Middle School and Junior Varsity volleyball matches for up to 8 immediate family members. Support the FHS Outliers and enjoy an exciting evening of homeschool sports!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!