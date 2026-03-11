Franklinton High School Theatre Booster Club Inc

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Franklinton High School Theatre Booster Club Inc

About this shop

FHS Theatre Booster Club Nothing Bundt Cake Shop 2026

Chocolate Chocolate Chip item
Chocolate Chocolate Chip
$7.50

Rich chocolate cake with craveable chocolate chips sprinkled in. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Red Velvet item
Red Velvet
$7.50

A velvety, rich cocoa cake baked with delicious chocolate chips. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

White Chocolate Raspberry item
White Chocolate Raspberry
$7.50

Luxurious white chocolate cake, swirled with the finest raspberry puree. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Lemon item
Lemon
$7.50

When life gives you lemons, take cake over lemonade. A refreshing lemon cake with a smooth, sweet snap of lemon. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Confetti item
Confetti
$7.50

A classic birthday cake with colorful and festive sprinkles baked in. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Strawberries & Cream item
Strawberries & Cream
$7.50

Cake baked with white chocolate and strawberry fruit filling. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Oreo Cookies and Cream item
Oreo Cookies and Cream
$7.50

Fluffy white cake with OREO® Cookie pieces baked throughout. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting. Naturally and artificially flavored.

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