FHS Theatre Booster Club's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Beat the heat with this ice cream basket! It includes a cold stone gift card, deluxe ice cream bowls with matching spoons, and the perfect candy and syrup toppings for an unforgettable dessert night!
Starting bid
Get right for an epic night of Broadway with this Broadway bundle. Includes a Broadway Dallas gift card, a Texas roadhouse gift card, two handmade 3D paper playbills, as well as theatre themed makeup bag, magnets, and sticker packs! Perfect for the ultimate Broadway fan!
Starting bid
Who doesn't love a heroine who doesn't need saving! The perfect book bundle for the girls in life, this bundle includes three middle grade (tween) books with epic female leads and plenty of snacks to enjoy while reading them.
Starting bid
Get ready to read all night with these showstopper YA mystery books. Comes with three books, a candle to set the mood, a booklight, bookmarks, and a pair of handmade YA mini book earrings!
Starting bid
Get ready to curl up with a great book with this cozy reads basket, including a book with an upcoming Netflix movie! It comes with a cozy blanket, two books, Lindt tiramisu limited edition truffles, handmade book magnets, as well as a pair of handmade mini book earrings.
Starting bid
Now you can rep your favorite musical with this one of a kind, handmade musical bundle. It includes a 3D paper playbill that is sealed for long lasting quality and is not available anywhere else! It also comes with a pair of playbill earrings, and a playbill charm with an included charm bracelet!
Starting bid
Now you can rep your favorite musical with this one of a kind, handmade musical bundle. It includes a 3D paper playbill that is sealed for long lasting quality and is not available anywhere else! It also comes with a pair of playbill earrings, and a playbill charm with an included charm bracelet!
Starting bid
Now you can rep your favorite musical with this one of a kind, handmade musical bundle. It includes a 3D paper playbill that is sealed for long lasting quality and is not available anywhere else! It also comes with a pair of playbill earrings, and a playbill charm with an included charm bracelet! This bundle also includes a custom Wicked magnet.
Starting bid
Get ready to save the world from the evil Chancellor Chibi with this Dogman activity bundle. It includes the book Dogman: Jim Believes, two Dogman activity books, as well as a colored pencil set to use with the activities and some snacks to eat while you read
Starting bid
The ultimate summer fun bundle to get you ready for the sun! Includes a large waterproof tote filled with summer games, activities, water toys, a water zipbag, ice cream cone popsicle maker, and more!
Starting bid
Treat yourself with this complete spa night bundle. Includes a vanity mirror, adorable storage bags, as well as everything you need to pamper yourself. From face mask, cooling face massagers and overnight mask, to feet masks, lip mask, and more.
Starting bid
There's nothing better for calming the mind than keeping your hands busy. This is perfect for all levels and include the ultimate origami bundle with all the tools you need, a full size paint by the number, and an adorable panda crocket kit
Starting bid
Keep your little one occupied for days with this Hello Kitty activity bundle. Includes a Hello Kitty slime kit with adorable mix ins, a Hello Kitty surprise pack with adorable socks inside, and a Hello Kitty activity book with stickers.
Starting bid
Transport yourself to another world with these adult romance fantasy novels. Includes 3 popular novels, a candle to set the mood, a book light for those inevitable nights when you can't put the book down, as well as a Lindt limited edition truffles, and a book themed magnet
Starting bid
Get your hands on all of the Forney HIgh school Black and Gold theatre custom swag. Includes a water bottle, a tumbler, a tote, makeup bags, magnets, a mirror, multiple pins, sticker packs, keychains, as well a FHS charm with a charm bracelet
Starting bid
Everything you need for multiple epic movie nights. Includes two Cinemark gift cards, two musical movies, popcorn buckets, movie theatre popcorn, as well as enough snacks to last the whole evening
Starting bid
Be ready for the long summer days with this boredom buster basket. It comes with plenty to keep you busy for days. Includes craft papers, sketch books, quality pencil and marker sets, a crochet kit and lots of fun games that will keep you laughing all night.
Starting bid
All things Swiftie! This bundle includes everything a Taylor Swift fan could want, including the newest Vinyl record, calendar, a custom waterbottle, activity books, themed decorations and so much more!
Starting bid
The perfect variety book basket with contemporary fiction, special edition classics, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child!
Starting bid
Liked the Playbill bundles but didn't see the musical you wanted? You can order a custom made Playbill bundle with the musical of your choice! The items will be hand made after the details of your order are confirmed and this bundle also covers the customization design fee!
Starting bid
This amazing handmade quilt is a throw size and features the Forney Jackrabbit. The intricate details and quality make it the perfect addition to your home for any Jackrabbit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!