The FIATM Group Inc

Hosted by

The FIATM Group Inc

About this event

FIATM Annual Golf Classic

29875 Menifee Lakes Dr

Menifee, CA 92584, USA

Individual Player
$160

Individual Player will be paired with a random grouping or pair.

Tournament Pair -
$300

Tournament Pair will be set together as a pair or in a foursome with 2 other players.

Tournament Foursome
$600

Tournament Foursome's will constitute a complete grouping or be split into 2 pairs depending on tournament size.

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Please see Sponsorship Packet for benefits

Gold Sponsorship
$3,500

Please see Sponsorship Packet for benefits

Silver Sponsorship
$2,000

Please see Sponsorship Packet for benefits

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

Please see Sponsorship Packet for benefits

Add a donation for The FIATM Group Inc

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