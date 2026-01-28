FIATM Annual Golf Classic

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About this event
Individual Player will be paired with a random grouping or pair.
Tournament Pair will be set together as a pair or in a foursome with 2 other players.
Tournament Foursome's will constitute a complete grouping or be split into 2 pairs depending on tournament size.
Please see Sponsorship Packet for benefits
Please see Sponsorship Packet for benefits
Please see Sponsorship Packet for benefits
Please see Sponsorship Packet for benefits
$
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