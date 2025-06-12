Fibroid Awareness Month 2025 - Medtronic

Heavy? Irregular? Painful? Too frequent? You're not alone in asking. In this session, we’ll break down what a “normal” period really looks like, and what might be a sign of something more. Join us for an honest, evidence-based conversation with leading fibroid experts about how to better understand your cycle and advocate for your health.
How do I interview my physician? July 17th at 7 PM EST
You deserve a care team that listens, informs, and empowers you. In this session, we’ll equip you with practical tools to ask the right questions, spot red flags, and take the lead in your healthcare decisions. Learn how to advocate for yourself with confidence, especially when it comes to fibroids.
Can I keep my uterus? July 24th at 7 PM
Fibroids don’t just affect your uterus. They can impact your heart, mental health, metabolism, and more. And the effects of some surgery can be long-lasting. This session will explore what the science says about how fibroids and surgical interventions shape your whole-body health, and what to consider when weighing your options.
Can this be caused by menopause? July 31st at 7 PM
Hot flashes aren’t the only sign. From heavy bleeding to mood changes and fibroid flare-ups, menopause can look different for everyone, and it often overlaps with other gynecologic conditions. This session will unpack the myths, the science, and the lesser-known symptoms to help you understand what’s really going on as hormones shift.
