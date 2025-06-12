Fibroid Awareness Month 2025 - Medtronic

Heavy? Irregular? Painful? Too frequent? You're not alone in asking. In this session, we’ll break down what a “normal” period really looks like, and what might be a sign of something more. Join us for an honest, evidence-based conversation with leading fibroid experts about how to better understand your cycle and advocate for your health.

