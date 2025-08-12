Fibroid Foundation's Shop

Make a bold statement and raise awareness with our official "Someone You Know Has Fibroids" T-Shirt. Designed to spark conversations and advocate for women’s health, this shirt is a symbol of support for the millions of women living with fibroids.

Available in beige and black and a variety of adult sizes, this versatile t-shirt is made from soft, breathable fabric, perfect for everyday wear. Whether you’re attending an event, running errands, or lounging at home, you can feel comfortable while making an impact.

Wear it. Share it. Support the mission.

Get yours today and help us take one step closer to ending fibroids for good!