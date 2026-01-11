Federation Of India Community Associations Of N E Ohio Inc

Hosted by

Federation Of India Community Associations Of N E Ohio Inc

About this event

FICA Republic Day 2026

5106 Great Northern Shop Center

North Olmsted, OH 44070, USA

Silver
$55

Early Bird ends on Jan 27th. After Jan 27th, ticket prices are $55.

Golden
$75

Early Bird ends on Jan 27th. After Jan 27th, ticket prices are $75.


Kids above 10
$30

Early Bird ends on Jan 27th. After Jan 27th, ticket prices are $30.

Kids between 6-10
$20

Early Bird ends on Jan 27th. After Jan 27th, ticket prices are $20.

Kids Below 6 Free
Free

Please add. We need the count.

International Students
$35

Early Bird ends on Jan 27th. After Jan 27th, ticket prices are $35.

Performers are Free
Free

Please add so we can have a count

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
Diamond Sponsorship
$7,500
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
Table Sponsorship
$1,000

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