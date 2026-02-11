Fiction and Nonfiction Walk Into a Bar

Join genre-crossing literary stars Alexander Chee (bestselling author of How to Write an Autobiographical Novel) and Hernán Díaz (Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Trust) for a lively conversation as they tackle the question: Where does truth end and fiction begin?





Register by April 13th to submit your questions for the moderated Q&A.





Event Info:

Doors: 6:15pm

Show: 7:00-8:00pm

Afterparty: 8:00-10:00pm





This event is 21+ and tickets include a free drink.





Tickets are fully refundable through April 1st.

50% refunds available April 2nd–April 13th.

No refunds after April 13th.