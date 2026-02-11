GrubStreet

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GrubStreet

About this event

Fiction and Nonfiction Walk Into a Bar

The Rockwell

255 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144, USA

General Admission
$75

Join genre-crossing literary stars Alexander Chee (bestselling author of How to Write an Autobiographical Novel) and Hernán Díaz (Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Trustfor a lively conversation as they tackle the question: Where does truth end and fiction begin?


Register by April 13th to submit your questions for the moderated Q&A.


Event Info:

Doors: 6:15pm
Show: 7:00-8:00pm
Afterparty: 8:00-10:00pm


This event is 21+ and tickets include a free drink.


Tickets are fully refundable through April 1st.
50% refunds available April 2nd–April 13th.
No refunds after April 13th.

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