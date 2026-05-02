Field Day 2026

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About this event
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Ready to compete? This ticket includes participation in all Field Day challenges, plus lunch, a drink, and a snow cone for children ages 4 and up.
For our littlest BASH friends! This optional ticket includes lunch and a snow cone for children ages 4 and under. While they won’t participate in the games, they’ll have access to a fun Tiny Teammates play area.
Need extra time to pay? Reserve your participant’s spot now so they can still be included in registration and custom event materials. Return to the event page and use the donation option to complete payment later. Please include participant name(s) with your donation.
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