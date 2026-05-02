Bay Area Secular Homeschoolers Association
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Bay Area Secular Homeschoolers Association

About this event

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Field Day 2026

20020 TX-35

Alvin, TX 77511, USA

Add a donation for Bay Area Secular Homeschoolers Association

$

🏃 Field Day Competitor (4 & up)
$10

Ready to compete? This ticket includes participation in all Field Day challenges, plus lunch, a drink, and a snow cone for children ages 4 and up.

🍧 Snow Cone Sidekick (little)
$5

For our littlest BASH friends! This optional ticket includes lunch and a snow cone for children ages 4 and under. While they won’t participate in the games, they’ll have access to a fun Tiny Teammates play area.


🥇 Hold My Spot
Free

Need extra time to pay? Reserve your participant’s spot now so they can still be included in registration and custom event materials. Return to the event page and use the donation option to complete payment later. Please include participant name(s) with your donation.

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