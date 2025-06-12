Field Day 2025

Join us as a spectator to cheer on the teams and enjoy the festivities. This ticket grants access to the event but does not include participation in games, food, or drink.
Register as an individual participant without a team. Pay the $10 registration fee—which includes food, drink, and access to all games and activities—and we will assign you to a team. Once assigned, please connect with your team captain to coordinate your contribution toward the team’s minimum $250 fundraising pledge.
Team Captains: Register your entire team for the Field Day. The minimum fundraising pledge is $250.00—For all additional fees, such as individual registration ($10 per participant for the entire team) or extra donations, please add those amounts in the “Add a Donation” section. The registration fee includes food, drink, and access to all games and activities.
