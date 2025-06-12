Field Day 2025

308 S Akard St

Dallas, TX 75202, USA

Spectator Ticket
$5

Join us as a spectator to cheer on the teams and enjoy the festivities. This ticket grants access to the event but does not include participation in games, food, or drink.

Free Agent Registration
$10

Register as an individual participant without a team. Pay the $10 registration fee—which includes food, drink, and access to all games and activities—and we will assign you to a team. Once assigned, please connect with your team captain to coordinate your contribution toward the team’s minimum $250 fundraising pledge.

Team Registration
$250

Team Captains: Register your entire team for the Field Day. The minimum fundraising pledge is $250.00—For all additional fees, such as individual registration ($10 per participant for the entire team) or extra donations, please add those amounts in the “Add a Donation” section. The registration fee includes food, drink, and access to all games and activities.

Add a donation for WOA-Dallas Chapter

$

