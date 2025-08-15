Field Day Fundraiser!

Entering the event is free! Come out and join us! The more the merrier. Kids are allowed to bring their parents. This is a family friendly event.
A starter donation to help fund our programming and change lives.
Thank you for helping us in a bigger way. These donations go a long way.
Your generous donation helps us in a major way. We can also provide a letter certifying your donation for tax purposes. This donation is tax deductible and may help you reduce your tax burden while helping make a difference in our community.
You're a true VIP to the recovery community and we want to reward you in a special way for it!
Persons or businesses that choose this donation level are provided a Times Square Billboard for a day with a picture advertisement of their choosing (pending content approval). You will receive video of your billboard, and are welcome to go in person to see your billboard play! You also receive a letter for tax purposes which you can utilize to potentially lessen your tax burden. Thank you for making a big difference in our community!
