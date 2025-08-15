Field Day Fundraiser!

648 S Wagner Rd

Ann Arbor, MI 48103, USA

Good Time Ticket
free

Entering the event is free! Come out and join us! The more the merrier. Kids are allowed to bring their parents. This is a family friendly event.

Bronze Donor
$25

A starter donation to help fund our programming and change lives.

Silver Donor
$100

Thank you for helping us in a bigger way. These donations go a long way.

Gold Donor
$250

Your generous donation helps us in a major way. We can also provide a letter certifying your donation for tax purposes. This donation is tax deductible and may help you reduce your tax burden while helping make a difference in our community.

VIP Diamond Donor
$1,000

You're a true VIP to the recovery community and we want to reward you in a special way for it!


Persons or businesses that choose this donation level are provided a Times Square Billboard for a day with a picture advertisement of their choosing (pending content approval). You will receive video of your billboard, and are welcome to go in person to see your billboard play! You also receive a letter for tax purposes which you can utilize to potentially lessen your tax burden. Thank you for making a big difference in our community!

