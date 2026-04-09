Field Day Shirts

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GRADE LEVEL COLORS:
ECSE/FLS/FALS: Daisy
PK: Green
KG: Blue
1st: Azalea
2nd: Red
3rd: Sky Blue
4th: Orange
5th: Purple
6th: Gold
GRADE LEVEL COLORS:
ECSE/FLS/FALS: Daisy
PK: Green
KG: Blue
1st: Azalea
2nd: Red
3rd: Sky Blue
4th: Orange
5th: Purple
6th: Gold
GRADE LEVEL COLORS:
ECSE/FLS/FALS: Daisy
PK: Green
KG: Blue
1st: Azalea
2nd: Red
3rd: Sky Blue
4th: Orange
5th: Purple
6th: Gold
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