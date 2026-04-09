Stafford Elementary PTO

Offered by

Stafford Elementary PTO

About this shop

Field Day Shirts

T-Shirt YXS thru AXL
$5

GRADE LEVEL COLORS:

ECSE/FLS/FALS: Daisy

PK: Green

KG: Blue

1st: Azalea

2nd: Red

3rd: Sky Blue

4th: Orange

5th: Purple

6th: Gold

T-Shirt 2x
$7

GRADE LEVEL COLORS:

ECSE/FLS/FALS: Daisy

PK: Green

KG: Blue

1st: Azalea

2nd: Red

3rd: Sky Blue

4th: Orange

5th: Purple

6th: Gold

T-Shirt 3x
$8.50

GRADE LEVEL COLORS:

ECSE/FLS/FALS: Daisy

PK: Green

KG: Blue

1st: Azalea

2nd: Red

3rd: Sky Blue

4th: Orange

5th: Purple

6th: Gold

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