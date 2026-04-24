Windsor Farm Parent Teacher Organization

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Windsor Farm Parent Teacher Organization

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Field Day Shirts

Pre-K Field Day Shirt
$9.54

Will feature collaborative design on Pre-K shirt color.

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Kindergarten Shirt
$9.54

Will feature collaborative design on Kindergarten shirt color.

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First Grade Shirt
$9.54

Will feature collaborative design on 1st grade shirt color.

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Second Grade Shirt
$9.54

Will feature collaborative design on 2nd grade shirt color.

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Third Grade Shirt
$9.54

Will feature collaborative design on 3rd grade shirt color.

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Fourth Grade Shirt
$9.54

Will feature collaborative design on 4th grade shirt color.

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Fifth Grade Shirt
$9.54

Will feature collaborative design on 5th grade shirt color.

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Volunteer Shirt
$9.54

For Field Day Volunteers Will feature collaborative design on volunteer shirt color. Volunteer sign up will be released by the school closer to the date of the event.

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Name Add-on
$15

Make an additional donation to Windsor Farm PTO and get your family or student(s) name added to the back of the shirt under our sponsors section! All proceeds benefit the school and go right back to programs and activities that support our Windsor Farm!

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Add a donation for Windsor Farm Parent Teacher Organization

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