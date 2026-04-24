Field Day Shirts

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Will feature collaborative design on Pre-K shirt color.
Will feature collaborative design on Kindergarten shirt color.
Will feature collaborative design on 1st grade shirt color.
Will feature collaborative design on 2nd grade shirt color.
Will feature collaborative design on 3rd grade shirt color.
Will feature collaborative design on 4th grade shirt color.
Will feature collaborative design on 5th grade shirt color.
For Field Day Volunteers Will feature collaborative design on volunteer shirt color. Volunteer sign up will be released by the school closer to the date of the event.
Make an additional donation to Windsor Farm PTO and get your family or student(s) name added to the back of the shirt under our sponsors section! All proceeds benefit the school and go right back to programs and activities that support our Windsor Farm!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!