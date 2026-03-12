Herbert Mills Steam Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Herbert Mills Steam Elementary PTO

About this event

Field Day Sponsors

6826 Retton Rd

Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, USA

Sponsor Field Day
Pay what you can

Donate any amount to help support field day.

Field Day Activity Sponsor
$25

This sponsorship helps fund multiple Field Day activities, games, and student prizes, ensuring a fun and exciting day for everyone at our school.

Shaved Ice Sponsor
$30

This sponsorship helps fund multiple Field Day activities, games, and student prizes, ensuring a fun and exciting day for everyone at our school.

Inflatable/Bounce House Sponsor
$50

Supports the cost of inflatables/ bounce houses for our event, helping create a fun and exciting experience for all students.

Field Day Champion Sponsor
$100

Become a Field Day Champion! This sponsorship helps fund multiple Field Day activities, games, and student prizes, ensuring a fun and exciting day for everyone at our school.


Add a donation for Herbert Mills Steam Elementary PTO

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