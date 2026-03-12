Field Day Sponsors

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About this event
Donate any amount to help support field day.
This sponsorship helps fund multiple Field Day activities, games, and student prizes, ensuring a fun and exciting day for everyone at our school.
This sponsorship helps fund multiple Field Day activities, games, and student prizes, ensuring a fun and exciting day for everyone at our school.
Supports the cost of inflatables/ bounce houses for our event, helping create a fun and exciting experience for all students.
Become a Field Day Champion! This sponsorship helps fund multiple Field Day activities, games, and student prizes, ensuring a fun and exciting day for everyone at our school.
$
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