Field of Dreams Gala

The Grand Slam Event Sponsor Donation includes 2 VIP Dinner tables for up to 16 guests, Souvenir for each guest, Stage banner with your logo, opportunity to speak at the event, Website and Social Media sponsor posts, Business logo banner in the outfield. Unlimited alcohol and non alcoholic drinks included
The Home Run Sponsor Donation includes 1 VIP Dinner table for up to 8 guests, Business will be associated with 1 of our high end auction items. Website and Social Media sponsor posts, business Logo banner in the outfield. Unlimited alcohol and non alcoholic drinks included
The Double Play Table Sponsor Donation includes 1 Dinner table for up to 8 guests, Social Media sponsor posts, Business Logo banner in outfield, unlimited alcohol and non alcoholic drinks included
Single Play Sponsor Donation is for 1 seat at a table. Enjoy dinner, auctions and dancing. includes Tea and Water, Coctails available for purchase
