Field of Dreams Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Cocktail hour, buffet dinner, beer and wine, and dance party included!
For any player or sibling of the Miracle League.
Corporate or community guest - Cocktail hour, buffet dinner, beer and wine, and dance party included!
- Exclusive opportunity
- "Presented by" on all event collateral
- Table of 10
- Ad in digital program book
- Logo prominently displayed throughout the event
- Logo prominently displayed at both bars and throughout the event
- Industry exclusive
- 3 tickets
- Ad in digital program
- Industry exclusive
- Logo on gift and displayed throughout the event
- 2 tickets
- Ad in digital program
- Logo at 360 video booth and throughout the event
- Ad in digital program
- 1 ticket
- Logo at speed pitch
- Ad in digital program
- 1 ticket
- Logo at tricky tray
- 1 ticket
- Ad in digital program
$
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