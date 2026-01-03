Miracle League Of Mercer County Inc

Hosted by

Miracle League Of Mercer County Inc

About this event

Field of Dreams Gala

2275 Kuser Rd

Hamilton Township, NJ 08690, USA

MVP TICKET (MLMC parents)
$70

Cocktail hour, buffet dinner, beer and wine, and dance party included!

ALL STAR TICKET (MLMC players)
$35

For any player or sibling of the Miracle League.

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET
$100

Corporate or community guest - Cocktail hour, buffet dinner, beer and wine, and dance party included!

GRAND SLAM SPONSOR
$4,000

- Exclusive opportunity

- "Presented by" on all event collateral

- Table of 10

- Ad in digital program book

- Logo prominently displayed throughout the event

HOME RUN SPONSOR
$1,500

- Logo prominently displayed at both bars and throughout the event

- Industry exclusive

- 3 tickets

- Ad in digital program

THE CLOSER SPONSOR
$1,000

- Industry exclusive

- Logo on gift and displayed throughout the event

- 2 tickets

- Ad in digital program

INSTANT REPLAY SPONSOR
$800

- Logo at 360 video booth and throughout the event

- Ad in digital program
- 1 ticket

PITCH PERFECT SPONSOR
$500

- Logo at speed pitch

- Ad in digital program

- 1 ticket

SEVENTH INNING STRETCH SPONSOR
$350

- Logo at tricky tray
- 1 ticket

TEAM SPIRIT AD
$100

- Ad in digital program

Add a donation for Miracle League Of Mercer County Inc

$

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