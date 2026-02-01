Field of Dreams Gala Silent Auction

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Embark on the ultimate golf getaway and choose your destination for a golf experience like no other! Delight in the allure of Palm Springs with our exclusive package offering 3 nights for 2 adults and tee off at the renowned PGA West and Escena Golf Club, surrounded by the breathtaking desert landscape. Or, dive into a sun-seeking paradise with our Cabo Golf Experience which combines a 4-night all-inclusive stay for 2 at a beachfront resort in Cabo, coupled with an unforgettable round at Cabo Real Golf Club. Choose your golf destination, and let the fairways become the canvas for your next unforgettable adventure.
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Indulge in a one-of-a-kind Kentucky bourbon adventure designed for bourbon enthusiasts. Sip and savor the soul of the South with a guided tour featuring 5 distillery stops, all while enjoying the comfort of a private driver. Your three-night stay at the luxurious Origin Hotel Lexington or the 21c Museum Hotel Lexington ensures you're well-rested for each day's discoveries. To top it all off, relish a memorable dinner for two at the renowned Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, making this a bourbon experience that combines the best of spirits, hospitality, and Southern charm.
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Indulge in the allure of Iceland with a 5-night getaway for 2, featuring captivating tours that unveil the country's breathtaking beauty. Dive into relaxation with a premium experience at the Blue Lagoon, immersing yourselves in the rejuvenating geothermal waters. Choose between the thrill of a whale-watching expedition, where majestic marine life takes center stage, or a mesmerizing northern lights tour, showcasing the ethereal dance of the auroras across the Arctic sky. This carefully curated adventure promises an unforgettable Icelandic escape filled with natural wonders and unique experiences.
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Step into the heart of ancient history and timeless beauty. From the awe-inspiring Colosseum to the charming cobblestone streets of Trastevere, Rome is a city where the past and present collide in unforgettable ways. Indulge in world-class cuisine, marvel at centuries-old art and architecture, and toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain to ensure your return to the Eternal City.
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Indulge in a getaway for 2 along the breathtaking Amalfi Coast in Italy. With its dramatic cliffs, charming fishing villages, and crystal-clear waters, this destination is the epitome of coastal allure. Spend your days exploring picturesque towns, savoring world-class Italian cuisine, and strolling along the enchanting shoreline. This 5-night escape promises an unforgettable journey filled with scenic beauty and the magic of romance in one of the world's most captivating destinations.
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Immerse yourself in the rich history and vibrant culture of Dublin, Ireland. Explore the city's iconic landmarks, enjoy traditional Irish cuisine and lively pubs, and stroll through charming streets filled with character. With its unique blend of old-world charm and modern flair, Dublin offers an unforgettable experience for every traveler.
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Experience fishing at its best with this all inclusive guided fishing expedition on the lower Sacramento River right here in Redding. Includes all gear, tackle and bait. Perfect for beginners or seasoned anglers.
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Giants Game Vs DiamondBacks- 5.26-Section LB126, row 32 seats 20/21
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R&R Meats Gift basket
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