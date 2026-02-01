Field of Dreams Gala Silent Auction

Embark on the ultimate golf getaway and choose your destination for a golf experience like no other! Delight in the allure of Palm Springs with our exclusive package offering 3 nights for 2 adults and tee off at the renowned PGA West and Escena Golf Club, surrounded by the breathtaking desert landscape. Or, dive into a sun-seeking paradise with our Cabo Golf Experience which combines a 4-night all-inclusive stay for 2 at a beachfront resort in Cabo, coupled with an unforgettable round at Cabo Real Golf Club. Choose your golf destination, and let the fairways become the canvas for your next unforgettable adventure.





More Info here:

https://www.hgavacations.com/golf-passport.html