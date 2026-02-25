Glendora Rotary Charities Inc

Hosted by

Glendora Rotary Charities Inc

About this event

Field of Heroes

Flag Sponsor
$50

You can sponsor a flag in honor of your hero. Each flag will include a dedication tag with the honoree’s name and message. At the end of the event, sponsors may take their flag home as a keepsake or donate it for future displays.

Event Program Sponsorship
$300

Listed on the website, 2 flags, recognition at opening ceremonies, and social media promotion.

Major Sponsor
$500

Listed on the website, 5 flags, recognition at opening ceremonies, and social media and print promotion.

Premium Sponsor
$1,000

Listed on the website, 8 flags, recognition at opening ceremonies, and social media and print promotion.

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on banner across Glendor Ave., premium listing and logo on the website, 12 flags, recognition at opening ceremonies, and social media and print promotion.

Add a donation for Glendora Rotary Charities Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!