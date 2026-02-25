Field of Heroes

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About this event
You can sponsor a flag in honor of your hero. Each flag will include a dedication tag with the honoree’s name and message. At the end of the event, sponsors may take their flag home as a keepsake or donate it for future displays.
Listed on the website, 2 flags, recognition at opening ceremonies, and social media promotion.
Listed on the website, 5 flags, recognition at opening ceremonies, and social media and print promotion.
Listed on the website, 8 flags, recognition at opening ceremonies, and social media and print promotion.
Logo on banner across Glendor Ave., premium listing and logo on the website, 12 flags, recognition at opening ceremonies, and social media and print promotion.
$
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