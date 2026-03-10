Field of Heroes Patrons

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About this event
Large signage recognition throughout the weekend
Dedication of 20 Flags in the Field of Heroes, OR 20 5K race entries
Large commemorative plaque with Patron recognition
All Benefits listed for Presenting patrons
Dedication of 10 Flags in the Field of Heroes, OR 20 5K race entries
Medium commemorative plaque
Prominent logo recognition on Field of Heroes website, social media and in the official program
Prominent logo at stage/ tribute and site sponsor "Thank You" signs
Option to read names at ceremony
All Benefits listed for Community Engagement patron
Dedication of 6 flags at the Field of Heroes or 6 5K race entries
Commemorative plaque with patron recognition
Promotional table (not supplied) at start/finish of 5K race. Table set up 1 hour before race and removed promptly after the race
All benefits listed in Stars and Stripes Patron
Dedication of 4 flags at Field of Heroes OR 4 5K race entries
Name listed on Field of Heroes website and Field Guide, volunteer and race shirts, sponsor "Thank You" signs
Option to place promotional items in 5K race bags
Dedication of 2 flags at Field of Heroes OR 2 5K race entries
Name listing on sponsor "Thank You" signs
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