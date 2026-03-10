Hosted by

Westerville Sunrise Rotary Foundation

About this event

Field of Heroes Patrons

325 N Cleveland Ave

Westerville, OH 43082, USA

Honor Patron
$5,000

Large signage recognition throughout the weekend


Dedication of 20 Flags in the Field of Heroes, OR 20 5K race entries


Large commemorative plaque with Patron recognition


All Benefits listed for Presenting patrons

Presenting Patron
$2,500

Dedication of 10 Flags in the Field of Heroes, OR 20 5K race entries


Medium commemorative plaque


Prominent logo recognition on Field of Heroes website, social media and in the official program

Prominent logo at stage/ tribute and site sponsor "Thank You" signs


Option to read names at ceremony


All Benefits listed for Community Engagement patron


Comunity Engagement Patron
$1,000

Dedication of 6 flags at the Field of Heroes or 6 5K race entries


Commemorative plaque with patron recognition


Promotional table (not supplied) at start/finish of 5K race. Table set up 1 hour before race and removed promptly after the race


All benefits listed in Stars and Stripes Patron

Stars and Stripes Patron
$500

Dedication of 4 flags at Field of Heroes OR 4 5K race entries


Name listed on Field of Heroes website and Field Guide, volunteer and race shirts, sponsor "Thank You" signs


Option to place promotional items in 5K race bags






Individual Patron
$250

Dedication of 2 flags at Field of Heroes OR 2 5K race entries


Name listing on sponsor "Thank You" signs

Add a donation for Westerville Sunrise Rotary Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!