Hoosier Art Salon

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Hoosier Art Salon

About this event

Field to Finish Registration

507 Church St

New Harmony, IN 47631, USA

HAS Members -1 Entry
$25

HAS Members are artists who pay a yearly membership to the Hoosier Art Salon.


One entry refers to one complete field/study accompanied by one complete finish/studio piece.

HAS Members - 2 Entries
$45

Two entries refer to 2 complete fields/studies accompanied by 2 complete finishes/studio pieces.

NON-HAS Members - 1 Entry
$30

NON-HAS Members are artists who are not members of the Hoosier Art Salon but still want to participate in the exhibit.


One entry refers to one complete field/study accompanied by one complete finish/studio piece.

NON-HAS Member - 2 Entries
$55

Two entries refer to 2 complete fields/studies accompanied by 2 complete finishes/studio pieces.

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