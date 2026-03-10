Field to Finish Registration

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About this event
HAS Members are artists who pay a yearly membership to the Hoosier Art Salon.
One entry refers to one complete field/study accompanied by one complete finish/studio piece.
Two entries refer to 2 complete fields/studies accompanied by 2 complete finishes/studio pieces.
NON-HAS Members are artists who are not members of the Hoosier Art Salon but still want to participate in the exhibit.
One entry refers to one complete field/study accompanied by one complete finish/studio piece.
Two entries refer to 2 complete fields/studies accompanied by 2 complete finishes/studio pieces.
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