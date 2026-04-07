Field To Fork Spring Brunch Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Handmade by one of our most loyal supporter. Jason D. Dimensions: 24"x10". Estimated Value: $200.00
Starting bid
Handmade by one of our most loyal supporter. Jason D. Dimensions: 18"x10".Estimated Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Handmade by one of our most loyal supporter. Jason D. Estimated Value: $75.00
Starting bid
Handmade by one of our most loyal supporter. Jason D. Estimated Value: $80.00
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $215
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $299. 1 Diffuser/Humidifier, 1 Hand soap dispenser, 6 essential oils, 1 foaming Hand soap
Starting bid
One overnight stay with Lunch or Diner and a round of Golf for two. Value: $580
Starting bid
4 day admission tickets. Value: $480
Starting bid
Two free meals at this iconic Alpine Restaurant. 4 meals at Janets
Starting bid
Hand crafted Bronze statue in Saponé. 1 4oz Shea Butter, 1 2oz Moringa Powder. 2 Tee shirts (Ostrich Youth, Watusi Adult). Estimated value: $199
Starting bid
Signed by Quentin Johnston. Brand new. Acquired directly from the Chargers. Estimated Value: $380
Starting bid
Signed by Khalil Mack. brand New. Acquired directly from the Chargers. Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Nestled in Descanso. Private guest house for 2. Welcome charcuterie board with a bottle of wine.
Starting bid
1 3lb Honey, 1 large Bee Pollen, 2 tee-shirts (Flicka & Bamboo). Market Value: $144
Starting bid
Family or individual portrait 11x14 on canvas richly embellished by their renown artist. Market Value: $3,000.
Starting bid
Family or individual portrait 16x20 on canvas richly embellished bu=y their renown artist. Market Value: $5,000.
Starting bid
Outdoor Family Portrait Session or in studio & 1 digital image. Market Value $250
Starting bid
2 Gift certificates of $50 each for Sammy's restaurant and Toasted in La Jolla.
Starting bid
Edith Paipert Namias 1909-2003 - Abstract painter. Appraised value: $4,823
Starting bid
Edith Paipert Namias 1909-2003 - Abstract painter. Appraised value: $3500
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