Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm
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Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm

About this event

Sales closed

Field To Fork Spring Brunch Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5178 Japatul Spur, Alpine, CA 91901, USA

Horse Charcuterie Board
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by one of our most loyal supporter. Jason D. Dimensions: 24"x10". Estimated Value: $200.00

Cheese Board
$40

Starting bid

Handmade by one of our most loyal supporter. Jason D. Dimensions: 18"x10".Estimated Value: $150.00

Wall Piece
$30

Starting bid

Handmade by one of our most loyal supporter. Jason D. Estimated Value: $75.00

Handcrafted Coasters
$30

Starting bid

Handmade by one of our most loyal supporter. Jason D. Estimated Value: $80.00

Melaleuca Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $215

DoTerra Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $299. 1 Diffuser/Humidifier, 1 Hand soap dispenser, 6 essential oils, 1 foaming Hand soap

Spend a night at Sycuan Casino Resort
$100

Starting bid

One overnight stay with Lunch or Diner and a round of Golf for two. Value: $580

SeaWorld Family Day
$100

Starting bid

4 day admission tickets. Value: $480

Alpine Tavern & Grill for 2 & Janets Montana Cafe for 4
$50

Starting bid

Two free meals at this iconic Alpine Restaurant. 4 meals at Janets

Burkina Faso Basket
$50

Starting bid

Hand crafted Bronze statue in Saponé. 1 4oz Shea Butter, 1 2oz Moringa Powder. 2 Tee shirts (Ostrich Youth, Watusi Adult). Estimated value: $199

Signed Chargers Helmet
$100

Starting bid

Signed by Quentin Johnston. Brand new. Acquired directly from the Chargers. Estimated Value: $380

Chargers signed Football
$50

Starting bid

Signed by Khalil Mack. brand New. Acquired directly from the Chargers. Estimated value: $200

Flying Kiwi Ranch - 2-Night Stay
$100

Starting bid

Nestled in Descanso. Private guest house for 2. Welcome charcuterie board with a bottle of wine.

Alpine Acres Honey Basket
$50

Starting bid

1 3lb Honey, 1 large Bee Pollen, 2 tee-shirts (Flicka & Bamboo). Market Value: $144

Bradford Portrait
$300

Starting bid

Family or individual portrait 11x14 on canvas richly embellished by their renown artist. Market Value: $3,000.

Bradford Portrait
$500

Starting bid

Family or individual portrait 16x20 on canvas richly embellished bu=y their renown artist. Market Value: $5,000.

Keane Studios Outdoor Family Portrait
$25

Starting bid

Outdoor Family Portrait Session or in studio & 1 digital image. Market Value $250

Sammy's/Toasted Gift certificates
$25

Starting bid

2 Gift certificates of $50 each for Sammy's restaurant and Toasted in La Jolla.

Horizontal versus Vertical
$500

Starting bid

Edith Paipert Namias 1909-2003 - Abstract painter. Appraised value: $4,823

Abstract collage
$500

Starting bid

Edith Paipert Namias 1909-2003 - Abstract painter. Appraised value: $3500

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!