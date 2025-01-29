Field Trip: Green & Gritty

The ticket price includes both activities for your child's age group: Get ready to race, reuse, and recycle in our interactive Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Relay! Then, discover the tiny but mighty world of insects with a special Bug Encounter—exploring their role in nature, decomposition, and sustainability.
The ticket price includes both activities for your child's age group: Get ready to race, reuse, and recycle in our interactive Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Relay! Then, discover the tiny but mighty world of insects with a special Bug Encounter—exploring their role in nature, decomposition, and sustainability.
Upper School ages 10+
$9.99
The ticket price includes both activities for your child's age group: Students will dig deeper into environmental science with a hands-on Oyster Bag Dissection, uncovering the marine life that calls these habitats home. Then, they'll investigate the impact of pollution through a Microplastics Lab, learning how small changes can make a big difference in protecting our waterways.
The ticket price includes both activities for your child's age group: Students will dig deeper into environmental science with a hands-on Oyster Bag Dissection, uncovering the marine life that calls these habitats home. Then, they'll investigate the impact of pollution through a Microplastics Lab, learning how small changes can make a big difference in protecting our waterways.