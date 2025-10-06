eventClosed

Fields Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

9570 FM1560, San Antonio, TX 78254

Principal For A Day item
Principal For A Day
$5

Let your student spend the day with Mrs. Perez doing principal things.

Associate Principal For A Day item
Associate Principal For A Day
$5

Let your student spend the day with Mrs. De Los Santos doing Associate Principal things.

STEM Teacher For A Day item
STEM Teacher For A Day
$5

Let your student spend the day with Mrs. Buchanan doing STEM teacher tasks

MUSIC Teacher For A Day item
MUSIC Teacher For A Day
$5

Let your student spend the day with Mrs. Thornhill's assisting with music tasks

Librarian for a Day item
Librarian for a Day
$5

Let your student spend the day assisting Mrs. Moriatry with librarian tasks.

Art Teacher for a Day item
Art Teacher for a Day
$5

Let your student spend the day being Ms. Hoffmann's assistant

Coach Resendiz for a Day item
Coach Resendiz for a Day
$5

Let your student spend the day being Coach Resendiz assistant

Coach Hamilton For A Day item
Coach Hamilton For A Day
$5

Let your student spend the day being Coach Hamilton's assistant

Class Sno Cone Party item
Class Sno Cone Party
$5

Win your student a class sno cone party from Bahama Bucks

Class Pizza Lunch Party item
Class Pizza Lunch Party
$5

Win a class pizza lunch party for your student

Sno 2 Throw class party item
Sno 2 Throw class party
$5

Win a class Sno 2 Throw party for your student

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIGN item
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIGN
$5

Wish a Happy Birthday to your child at the school entrance on their special day!

Choir & Strings FALL Concert VIP Seating (Left side) item
Choir & Strings FALL Concert VIP Seating (Left side)
$5

Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the Left side of the aisle for choir & strings Fall concert

Choir & Strings FALL Concert VIP Seating (Right side) item
Choir & Strings FALL Concert VIP Seating (Right side)
$5

Win 2 VIP reserved seats on the Right side of the aisle for Choir & Strings Fall Concert

Choir SPRING Concert VIP Seating (Right side) item
Choir SPRING Concert VIP Seating (Right side)
$5

Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the Right side of the aisle

Choir SPRING Concert - VIP Seating (Left side) item
Choir SPRING Concert - VIP Seating (Left side)
$5

Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the LEFT side of the aisle

Kindergarten Promotion VIP Seating (Left side) item
Kindergarten Promotion VIP Seating (Left side)
$5

Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the Left side of the aisle

Kindergarten Promotion VIP Seating (Right side) item
Kindergarten Promotion VIP Seating (Right side)
$5

Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the Right side of the aisle

VIP parking for Kinder Promotion item
VIP parking for Kinder Promotion
$5

Win reserved parking in the Principal spot for the big day

VIP Parking for Kinder Promotion item
VIP Parking for Kinder Promotion
$5

Win reserved parking in Associate Principal parking spot for the big day.

5th Grade Promotion VIP Seating (Left side) item
5th Grade Promotion VIP Seating (Left side)
$5

Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the Left side of the aisle

5th Grade Promotion VIP Seating (Right side) item
5th Grade Promotion VIP Seating (Right side)
$5

Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the Right side of the aisle

VIP PARKING - 5TH GRADE PROMOTION item
VIP PARKING - 5TH GRADE PROMOTION
$5

Win reserved parking in Associate Principal parking spot for the big day

VIP PARKING - 5th GRADE PROMOTION item
VIP PARKING - 5th GRADE PROMOTION
$5

Win a reserved parking in Principal Perez's parking spot for the big day

Eyebrow and Underarm Wax @ Blossom Beauty Bar item
Eyebrow and Underarm Wax @ Blossom Beauty Bar
$10

Be pampered by the best, Blossom Beauty Bar owned by Monique Cortez. Located inside Blinx Studios at 2545 Jackson Keller Road San Antonio, TX you'll find San Antonio's best wax and wax aftercare products. Appointment only.

1 Spa Day Pass item
1 Spa Day Pass
$20

Are you ready for your little ones to sparkle like never before? We're not just any spa; we specialize in glamorous spa parties and event planning. We are the Premier Spa for Little Girls and Pre-Teens, where they'll shine as bright as a dazzling diamond! Come and join the glittery fun at Spoil Me Kids Spa! This Spa Day includes a Mini Mani, Mini Pedi and a Facial.


Located at 7403 W Loop 1604 N San Antonio, TX this local small business is proud to support Fields Elementary with this $50 value day pass!valid at this location and by appointment only

Family Skate Night item
Family Skate Night
$40

Make a core memory with family skate night! (Valid for 2 adults + 4 children)

Redeem on Saturday or Sunday from 2p to 6pm

Certificate expires November 30,2025

($120 value deal)

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$30

Have a cozy night in with this Netflix and Snack basket! Valued at $290! Mainstay Blanket

Pumpkin Carving Book

Popcorn salt

Popcorn

4 boxes of candy

$10 Little Caesars Gift Card

$100 Fandango Gift Card

$50 Roblox Gift Card

$100 Netflix Giftcard


Gift Card Galore Basket item
Gift Card Galore Basket
$50

Take home this beautiful bouquet of gift cards valued at $215


Starbucks $35

Sonic $20

Chick Fil A $10

Subway $15

Dairy Queen $15

Burger King $15

First Watch $10

Walmart $10

Nintendo $20

Panera Bread $25

Home Depot $25

Dunkin Donuts $15


The Comfort Crate item
The Comfort Crate
$20

Cozy up in the classic The Big One blanket in this basket while sipping out of the festive mug included. This basket has it all, cuteness, comforts, chamomile and a candle! Valued at $60


Basket includes:

The Big One Blanket

a coffee mug

chamomile tea

face mask

pumpkin scented candle

Game On item
Game On
$30

The fun will never end when you bring home this basket! Valued at $90 this basket includes:

The Dino Dive Fishing Game

BigTime Super Darts

Paw Patrol Jumbling Tower

Sorry

Double Six Dominos

Connect 4

Guess Who

Candy Land

Phase 10

UNO

Sour Patch Kids

Annie's Snack Chews

Milk Duds

Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Minis

Heart for Art Basket item
Heart for Art Basket
$30

Live your best artist life with this basket of art supplies! Valued at $60 this basket includes the following:

Twist Up Gel Crayons

Crayola Neon Colored Pencils

64 Count Crayola Crayons

Color Your Own Stickers

60 Dual Tip Alcohol Markers

Mixed Media Brushes

Paint Brush Washer

Color Me Cute Coloring book

Pokemon Advanced Coloring book

Lisa Frank Coloring Book

Jumbo Batman Coloring book

Watercolor Paints

Palettes, Knives and Cups paint supplies

Art Maker Botanicals coloring book

Studio Grade Sketch Pad


This Basket Is a Winner item
This Basket Is a Winner
$30

Scratch off tickets galore!

Take your chances on becoming the next millionaire with $160 worth of scratch off!

Smores Night item
$50

Toasty and Roasty Smores are a breeze with this basket. This firepit basket comes with the following:

fire pit with cover

telescoping roaster sticks

wooden skewers

6 boxes of graham crackers

assorted bags of marshmallows

various fall mugs

a lighter

Loteria

fall hand-towels

S’more’s snacks

Fall blanket

Texas is for Book Lovers item
$50

Book Lovers this one is for you. This basket is perfect for reading szn. This basket comes with the following:

$100 giftcard to Barnes and Noble

a cozy blanket

cupcake socks

a reusable book bag

Cup of Nessie Tea Infuser and Cup

Novel Teas teas

Library Themed coasters

Classical Library scented candle

2 packs of Color Notes

A pack of book stickers

book themed notes

a book deciders dice

