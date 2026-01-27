Fields of Faith Outdoors Membership's

About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
Youth Field Memberships help introduce young people to the outdoors through faith, stewardship, and responsibility.
This membership supports youth-focused programs that teach respect for land, wildlife, and others while building confidence, character, and community. Youth members are part of a growing group learning what it means to care for creation and carry values into the field.
Renews monthly
The foundation of Fields of Faith is built by people who simply believe in the mission.
Friends of the Field help make youth hunts, conservation projects, and community gatherings possible. Your support provides steady, dependable funding that allows us to plan responsibly and say “yes” when opportunities arise.
Renews monthly
Stewards take a more active role in protecting land and shaping programs.
This tier supports hands-on conservation projects, youth education, and the long-term care of land entrusted to Fields of Faith. Stewards help ensure that habitat, access, and teaching opportunities are preserved—not just for today, but for generations.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Legacy Members invest with a long view.
This tier is designed for families and individuals who want to help build something lasting—land, programs, and traditions that will outlive any single season. Legacy Members make it possible for Fields of Faith to think decades ahead.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!