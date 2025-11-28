Fierce Philanthropy Sponsorships

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About the memberships
No expiration
1 student working part time for a semester. Your sponsorship is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by US law.
No expiration
2 students working part time for a semester. Your sponsorship is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by US law.
No expiration
4 students working part time for a semester. Your sponsorship is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by US law.
No expiration
10 students working part time for a semester. Your sponsorship is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by US law.
No expiration
20 students working part time for a semester. Your sponsorship is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by US law.
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