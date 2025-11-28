Solving Social Problems

Offered by

Solving Social Problems

About the memberships

Fierce Philanthropy Sponsorships

Systems Shapers | A Student
$2,500

No expiration

1 student working part time for a semester. Your sponsorship is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by US law.

Outcome Optimists | 2 Students
$5,000

No expiration

2 students working part time for a semester. Your sponsorship is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by US law.

Evidence Allies | 4 Students
$10,000

No expiration

4 students working part time for a semester. Your sponsorship is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by US law.

Impact Architects | 10 Students
$25,000

No expiration

10 students working part time for a semester. Your sponsorship is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by US law.

Counterfactual Circle | 20 Students
$50,000

No expiration

20 students working part time for a semester. Your sponsorship is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by US law.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!