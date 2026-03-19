Mundo Verde Padres

Hosted by

Mundo Verde Padres

About this event

FIESTA 2026

921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Washington, DC 20003, USA

General Admission (non-refundable)
$75

Early Bird ends on Saturday, April 11 at midnight, then price increases to $75.


Free for MV teachers/staff or those for whom the ticket is a cost burden; on purchase page, under summary, insert discount code: FREETIX //Gratis para MV profesores/profesionales o familias para quien el precio de los boletos es difícil; en la página de compra, en resumen, inserte el código de descuento: FREETIX

For those who would like to contribute a smaller amount for entry, please consider making a donation to Padres for the amount you can contribute//Para aquellos que deseen contribuir con una cantidad menor para la entrada, considere hacer una donación a Padres por la cantidad que pueda contribuir.

Cover Cost of MV Teacher/Staff Ticket (NOT A TICKET)
$65
If you would like to donate a teacher/staff ticket(s)//Si desea donar un(os) boleto(s) para los profesores/personal.
Flip Cup
$20

This cost covers one participant for a flip cup team. Please indicate which team or with which grade you're participating!

Wine Pull
$20

Get you ticket(s) to the wine pull early!

A wine pull is a fun event activity where you select a mystery wrapped bottle of wine — every bottle is a surprise! Bottles range in value, so you might walk away with an everyday wine or something really special- either way its a (fun)raising win!

Add a donation for Mundo Verde Padres

$

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