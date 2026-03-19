FIESTA 2026

Early Bird ends on Saturday, April 11 at midnight, then price increases to $75.





Free for MV teachers/staff or those for whom the ticket is a cost burden; on purchase page, under summary, insert discount code: FREETIX //Gratis para MV profesores/profesionales o familias para quien el precio de los boletos es difícil; en la página de compra, en resumen, inserte el código de descuento: FREETIX



For those who would like to contribute a smaller amount for entry, please consider making a donation to Padres for the amount you can contribute//Para aquellos que deseen contribuir con una cantidad menor para la entrada, considere hacer una donación a Padres por la cantidad que pueda contribuir.