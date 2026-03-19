FIESTA 2026

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About this event
Early Bird ends on Saturday, April 11 at midnight, then price increases to $75.
Free for MV teachers/staff or those for whom the ticket is a cost burden; on purchase page, under summary, insert discount code: FREETIX //Gratis para MV profesores/profesionales o familias para quien el precio de los boletos es difícil; en la página de compra, en resumen, inserte el código de descuento: FREETIX
For those who would like to contribute a smaller amount for entry, please consider making a donation to Padres for the amount you can contribute//Para aquellos que deseen contribuir con una cantidad menor para la entrada, considere hacer una donación a Padres por la cantidad que pueda contribuir.
This cost covers one participant for a flip cup team. Please indicate which team or with which grade you're participating!
Get you ticket(s) to the wine pull early!
A wine pull is a fun event activity where you select a mystery wrapped bottle of wine — every bottle is a surprise! Bottles range in value, so you might walk away with an everyday wine or something really special- either way its a (fun)raising win!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!