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About this event
What’s Included:
• Petting Zoo: Interact with and feed the animals!
• Photo Ops: Capture memories at our scenic farm spots.
• Crafts: Creative activities for the kids.
Available for a Fee (All proceeds go toward animal feeding):
• Sanctuary Tours: Take a guided tour to meet our 120+ rescues and hear their stories.
• Concessions & Refreshments
• Farm Fresh Eggs
Includes entry for 5 people to the Fiesta at the Farm Soft Opening. Enjoy a day of connecting with and feeding our rescue animals, photo ops, and kids' crafts! (Ages 3 and under are always free).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!