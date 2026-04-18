Beautiful Fix Farms Inc

Hosted by

Beautiful Fix Farms Inc

About this event

Fiesta at the Farm

40850 45th St W

Palmdale, CA 93551, USA

General Admission
$7

What’s Included:

Petting Zoo: Interact with and feed the animals!

Photo Ops: Capture memories at our scenic farm spots.

Crafts: Creative activities for the kids.


Available for a Fee (All proceeds go toward animal feeding):

• Sanctuary Tours: Take a guided tour to meet our 120+ rescues and hear their stories.

• Concessions & Refreshments

• Farm Fresh Eggs


Family Bundle (5 tickets)
$30

Includes entry for 5 people to the Fiesta at the Farm Soft Opening. Enjoy a day of connecting with and feeding our rescue animals, photo ops, and kids' crafts! (Ages 3 and under are always free).


Add a donation for Beautiful Fix Farms Inc

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