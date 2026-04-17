Norris Square Neighborhood Project

Hosted by

Norris Square Neighborhood Project

About this event

Fiesta de los Jardines a Fundraiser for NSNP

2248 N Palethorp St

Philadelphia, PA 19133, USA

Community Lover
$50

If you’re able, please consider purchasing a “community lover” ticket. Your support helps cover the cost for community members who may not otherwise be able to attend and provides you with all the same access as a General Admission ticket.

General Admission
$35

Enjoy everything Fiesta de los Jardines has to offer! Your ticket includes the option to participate in Monarch Yoga flow offerings, two beers from Sacred Vice Brewing (must be 21 or older to claim), a salsa class, and access to all vendors.

Pay-What-You-Can
Pay what you can

We are committed to making this event accessible to our community. A limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets are available. If cost is a barrier, please select this option or contact us directly; no one will be turned away for lack of funds.


Includes the same offering as a General Admission ticket.

Add a donation for Norris Square Neighborhood Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!