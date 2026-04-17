Fiesta de los Jardines a Fundraiser for NSNP

About this event
If you’re able, please consider purchasing a “community lover” ticket. Your support helps cover the cost for community members who may not otherwise be able to attend and provides you with all the same access as a General Admission ticket.
Enjoy everything Fiesta de los Jardines has to offer! Your ticket includes the option to participate in Monarch Yoga flow offerings, two beers from Sacred Vice Brewing (must be 21 or older to claim), a salsa class, and access to all vendors.
We are committed to making this event accessible to our community. A limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets are available. If cost is a barrier, please select this option or contact us directly; no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Includes the same offering as a General Admission ticket.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!