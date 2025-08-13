disABILITYsa

Offered by

disABILITYsa

About this shop

Fiesta Especial Royal Court Support Materials

Facebook Cover Image item
Facebook Cover Image
Free

Our team is happy to assist with a facebook cover image for your campaign or Royal Journey page.

500 Campaign Promo Business Cards item
500 Campaign Promo Business Cards
$25

2.5" x 3" Full color, two-sided,

500 Postcards item
500 Postcards
$1,000
500 Fliers item
500 Fliers
$1,000
Stickers
$1,000
100 Buttons item
100 Buttons
$1,000
Donation Fob item
Donation Fob
$5

Extra Donation Key Fob

500 Extra Awareness Cards item
500 Extra Awareness Cards
$1,000

Each court member will receive 500 cards to distribute during Fiesta. If you want more, please consider making a donation to cover the production costs.

Extra Fiesta Especial Medals
$5
Other Supplies item
Other Supplies
Free

If the program supplies or services you would like to cover with your donation are not listed above, please add this item to your cart, answer the next question, and add a donation for disABILITYsa in the requested amount.

Add a donation for disABILITYsa

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!