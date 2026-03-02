Fiesta Espicial 2026

The Levinson Leadership Institute is proud to sponsor its first booth at Fiesta Especial Celebration Day 2026 with an interactive Leadership Passport activity designed to inspire students of all abilities. At our booth, participants will receive a Leadership Passport and complete a fun, hands-on challenge that introduces the Institute’s mission of Service, Education, and Travel (S.E.T.). Students will explore leadership skills such as teamwork, curiosity, and community service while earning a special passport stamp to celebrate their participation. This activity reflects the Levinson Leadership Institute’s commitment to inclusive leadership opportunities and global learning experiences for students, especially those with disabilities and underserved backgrounds. We are honored to be part of Fiesta Especial and look forward to making the Leadership Passport booth our first annual tradition supporting this incredible celebration of ability, inclusion, and community in San Antonio.



