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Old Town Academy Parent Foundation

About this event

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Fiesta Family Day!!

2120 San Diego Ave

San Diego, CA 92110, USA

Add a donation for Old Town Academy Parent Foundation

$

General Admission + Taco Plate + 1-Raffle Ticket
$20

Enjoy a fun fiesta day with us including a drink and taco plate w/1 drink + a ticket into our raffle.


Children Under 2, Free with paid Ticket.

Raffle Ticket Package
$30

25 entry tickets into our Raffle. Our business community has donated graciously with a variety of prizes.

Carnival Game Ticket Package
$30

25-Tickets for our carnival games and activities. Each Game and Activity requires multiple tickets.

Staff Entry Ticket
Free

Staff Entry Ticket

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!