Fiesta Family Day!!

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About this event
$
Enjoy a fun fiesta day with us including a drink and taco plate w/1 drink + a ticket into our raffle.
Children Under 2, Free with paid Ticket.
25 entry tickets into our Raffle. Our business community has donated graciously with a variety of prizes.
25-Tickets for our carnival games and activities. Each Game and Activity requires multiple tickets.
Staff Entry Ticket
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!