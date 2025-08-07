Fiesta For Funds!

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get into the team spirit with this basket! Great for a die-hard fan or new hockey convert, this basket includes two tickets and some great Hawks swag. Donated by Sally Fletcher
Set of 6 custom rocks glasses- Collaborate on a design after winning this lot and receive a set of 6 glasses etched with your 3x3 inch design. Choose a favorite image or a family initial- this would make a great holiday gift!
Allow for two weeks after finalizing the design with Katie to receive your item. Available to meet at St. Pauls or drop off at another location within Chicago. Donated by Katie Alrutz
Join professional Game Master Andrew Hitzhusen for a 2-hour session playing a table-top roleplaying game (TTRPG) for 8 participants. Whether you are an experienced player or a total newbie, Andrew can work with you to create a fun session! This could be a great option for a friends night, birthday party, or work event! Donated by Andrew Hitzhusen
Four (4 @ $35each) passes to Chicago Architecture Center Essential Walking Tour. To redeem contact the CAC by phone at 312.922.8687 or by email at [email protected] to schedule your tour. Advance registrations are encouraged. Your pass includes one day entry to the CAC. Tickets are subject to availability. Donated by Jan and Rick Bail.
Two dozen Lemon Bars made to order for your event.....recipe included! Call Jan to make arrangements. Donated by Jan Bail.
Get a jump on your holiday celebrations by attending this tea using Lynn's mother's recipes of Dutch treats and her china. Enjoy traditional treats such as egg salad, radish sandwiches, pecan cookies, and raisin pie! Limited to one seating of 8 people. Tea will be held Saturday, November 1 from 1-330 in the west loop. Donated by Lynn Dykstra.
A beautiful handmade quilt made by Lynn Dykstra Davis, adapted from a design by Alyce Blyth.
Made from 100% cotton batiks in a variety of purples. Machine quilted by Sue DiVarco.
78 by 60 inches
Quilt has a hanging sleeve.
Donated by Lynn Dykstra Davis.
A basket of fun for every age! Challenging puzzle, easy to hold playing cards, "Where's Bowie" delightful search book and a bottle of Maker's Mark Chicago Cubs whiskey for the adults! Donated by Annie and Jeff Johnson.
RPM Seafood Sommelier experience for 4- Join us at our sought-after sommelier station to experience the best food & wine that RPM Seafood has to offer. Enjoy a specialty curated dinner as the team pours limited availability wines from our cellar & explains how they enhance the flavors of each course. Donated by Kelly Clancy.
Enjoy a wine tasting from local wine pro, Shannon Lorenz Desmond! Includes 6 bottles of wine and up to 2 hours of guided tasting in your home. Wine selection and theme of the event can be decided by host in collaboration Shannon. Donated by Shannon Lorenz Desmond.
At the holidays, you can never get enough gift bags and notecards! This set of bags, tags, and notecards (12 of each) was hand-painted by Katie Alrutz in holiday themes. Donated by Katie Alrutz.
Enjoy a Chicago past time at Wrigley Field! This item includes two tickets to a 2026 Cubs game on date to be mutually determined; located in section 231, row 2. It also includes a bobblehead of Chicago power couple Dansby and Mallory Swanson. Donated by Eileen Felson.
Donated by Mark Huddle.
Win this item, and join Mark Huddle for three self-defense lessons in the St. Paul's Gym. You'll also win an adjustable Bowflex kettlebell to keep up your practice at home! Donated by Mark Huddle and Jan and Rick Bail.
Get your home into the seasonal spirit with this decor basket! Enjoy autumnal soap, napkins, and decorations to give as a gift or brighten up your own home. Also includes a $50 certificate to Bad Apple down the street from church to keep the fall celebrations going! Donated by Jenny Benefield, Gloria Joseph, and Bad Apple Restaurant.
Celebrate Sweetest Day on October 18- win this item to celebrate with luxurious champagne and chocolates! Donated by Sally Fletcher.
Take one thing off your to-do list this holiday season! Win this item and Sally will do 90 minutes of gift wrapping in your home. Includes festive gift wrap, ribbons, bags, etc. Coordinate with Sally and set a date before December 23rd. Donated by Sally Fletcher.
Get into the spooky spirit with this Halloween pinata full of candy! Donated by Sally Fletcher.
Perfect for a holiday gift, this classic children's train set encourages imaginative play for ages three and up! Donated by Jan and Rick Bail.
Enjoy a night of laughs with six tickets to a Zanies show! Zanies is a comedy club where many greats are launched- discover your next favorite comedian! These tickets are applicable for any location and any show before September 2026 (reservations required). Donated by Jan and Rick Bail.
Win this item and receive editing services from Holly Stovall. Holly has earned an MFA in fiction and creative nonfiction from Northwestern, and teaches creative writing. Send her your draft of 50 pages or less, and she will help you craft the story you are trying to tell! Donated by Holly Stovall.
Win this item and enjoy a guided whiskey tasting with St Pauls own Todd Coe! Todd will work with you to determine the time and place of your tasting, then guide you through the nuances of 5 whiskies from around the world. After the tasting, you'll be able to take home the remainder of the bottles used for the tasting. Winner must be 21+
Donated by Todd Coe & Scott Banjavcic
Learn Pilates and limber up with this one-hour, private Pilates session! This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about Pilates and personal fitness, regardless of your current ability level. The instructor will be able to tailor the session to your needs and help you gain strength and flexibility! Located at Pilates Plus in Lincoln Park. Donated by Pilates Plus.
Enjoy a week-long full or half-day dance camp for a child aged 3-10 with All About Dance! Kids will learn about joyful movement, working together, and building confidence. Last year's camps included Bluey, Disney, Popstar, and Wicked- next year will bring fresh new ideas! Donated by All About Dance.
Enjoy these handmade dishcloths, or give them as a practical gift! These hand-knitted cloths were made during sermons at St. Pauls by Lynn. Donated by Lynn Davis Dykstra.
This beautiful, hand-crafted china cabinet is solid cherry, and custom made by master craftsman Brian Boggs from Asheville, North Carolina. This piece will last for generations and would make a beautiful addition to any home!
This heirloom-quality piece features traditional shelf rests, dovetail joinery, and ball catch cabinet stays. The center section opens to reveal a bar service area. Winner of this item will coordinate with Winnie and Larry Kearns for pickup.
Measurements:
Width- 38 inches
Depth- 22 inches
Base height-36 inches
Full height -88 inches
Donated by Winnie and Larry Kearns.
This item is good for 8 dozen of Kecia Waldschmidt's delicious cookies, delivered to you on 10/12 or later! Choose from several flavors, including chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin and more!
One week Vacation Rental available August 1-8, 2026 in Union Pier, MI. Discover your perfect beachside escape at this gorgeous, newly built 3-bed, 2.5-bath retreat in the heart of quaint Union Pier! This three-story townhouse sleeps 6-9 people.
Just a 5 minute walk from Miller Public Beach and steps from downtown, this well-equipped getaway has 2 levels of covered private decks for lounging as well as access to a heated communal pool. Enjoy bright, modern spaces, a fully stocked kitchen, large sectional couch, washer/dryer, game closet, piano, and gas grill.
THE SPACE
Primary Bedroom: King Bed
Bedroom 2: Queen bed
Bedroom 3: Bunk bed (Twin-over-queen)
Den: Pull out couch (Queen)
Pets are not permitted.
Donated by Jen Kew and Jon Pagac
Enjoy a pilates-hybrid workout with three class credits at BTone Fitness in Lakeview! Challenge yourself and have fun at this group class sure to challenge participants of all levels. Donated by BTone Fitness.
Enjoy a pair of Mary Brown's famous pecan pies, delivered to you the week of Thanksgiving! These delicious pies are sure to be a hit at any holiday table, but can also be frozen and saved for up to three months. Win this item and have one thing less to worry about making this holiday season!
