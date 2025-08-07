Fiesta For Funds!

Win this item and enjoy a guided whiskey tasting with St Pauls own Todd Coe! Todd will work with you to determine the time and place of your tasting, then guide you through the nuances of 5 whiskies from around the world. After the tasting, you'll be able to take home the remainder of the bottles used for the tasting. Winner must be 21+





Donated by Todd Coe & Scott Banjavcic