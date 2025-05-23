United Society Of Baja California

Hosted by

United Society Of Baja California

About this event

Fiesta For The Future TICKETS

Los Amigos Sports Bar & Grill

Blvd. Popotla 233-Km 30, Playa Encantada, 22713 Playas de Rosarito, B.C., Mexico

Ticket - Cheese Enchilada Dinner
$35

Includes a delicious Cheese Enchiladas with Rice & Beans dinner, and a refreshing Agua Fresca drink. Enjoy live music and dancing with Julio Acosta after your meal. Tickets are non-refundable as all proceeds support the Rosarito Boys & Girls Club. Thank you for your understanding and generous support!

Ticket - Spaghetti & Meat Sauce Dinner
$35

Includes a delicious Spaghetti & Meat Sauce with Salad and Garlic Bread dinner, and a refreshing Agua Fresca drink. Enjoy live music and dancing with Julio Acosta after your meal. Tickets are non-refundable as all proceeds support the Rosarito Boys & Girls Club. Thank you for your understanding and generous support!

Donate Without Attending
$20

Support the Rosarito Boys & Girls Club by making a donation, even if you can’t join us for dinner and dancing. Every contribution helps provide vital programs and opportunities for local youth. Thank you for your kindness and support!

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