Stay Strong Foundation Inc

Offered by

Stay Strong Foundation Inc

About this shop

Fiesta Medals Shop

2026 FiestaMedal item
2026 FiestaMedal
$14

PRICE INCLUDES $2 SHIPPING


Inspired by the warrior spirit of our pediatric cancer fighters, this vibrant alebrije features a fierce tiger symbolizing strength and courage, a rising sun representing hope and renewal, and bold teal and pink tones reflecting healing, compassion, and community.


Every purchase directly supports local children and families battling cancer.


Wear the strength. Share the hope. Stay Strong. ✨


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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!