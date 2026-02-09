Fiesta Medals Shop

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PRICE INCLUDES $2 SHIPPING
Inspired by the warrior spirit of our pediatric cancer fighters, this vibrant alebrije features a fierce tiger symbolizing strength and courage, a rising sun representing hope and renewal, and bold teal and pink tones reflecting healing, compassion, and community.
Every purchase directly supports local children and families battling cancer.
Wear the strength. Share the hope. Stay Strong. ✨
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!