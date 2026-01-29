Room For Joy

Hosted by

Room For Joy

About this event

Fiesta of Comedy

5247 E Brown Rd

Mesa, AZ 85205, USA

EARLY BIRD TICKETS
$65

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Diamond Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Diamond Sponsor: $15,000

Includes:

●     This sponsorship will provide a full room sponsorship that includes: providing up to 12 volunteers, attending the initial appointment with the family, participating in the room reveal with exclusive acknowledgement and signage at makeover location and makeover photos

●     Ten (10) tickets to attend the event (includes 2 drink tickets per person)

●     Name recognition on all pre-event marketing and social media

●     Name/Logo on website as a sponsor

●     Name/Logo on Room for Joy homepage of website as sponsor for 1 year

●     Your awesome name plastered on all the event signage

●     Verbal recognition, where we acknowledge you live from the stage during the event

● 3 minutes speaking time at event.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Platinum Sponsor: $5,000
Includes:

●     Eight (8) tickets to attend the event (includes 2 drink tickets per person)

●     Name recognition on all pre-event marketing and social media

●     Name/Logo on website as a sponsor

●     Name/Logo on Room for Joy homepage of website as sponsor for 1 year

●     Your awesome name plastered on all the event signage

●     Verbal recognition, where we acknowledge you live from the stage during the event

●     3 minutes speaking time at event.

 

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Gold Sponsor: $2,500
Includes:

●     Six (6) reserved table tickets to the event (includes 2 drink tickets per person)

●     Name recognition on all pre-event marketing

●     Name/Logo on website as event sponsor

●     Your awesome name plastered on all the event signage

●     Verbal recognition, where we acknowledge you live from the stage during the event


Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Silver Sponsor: $1,500
Includes:

●     Four (4) reserved table tickets (includes 2 drink tickets per person)

●     Name/Logo on website as a sponsor

●     Name recognition on event signage

●     Verbal recognition at event

Bronze Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bronze Sponsor: $750

 Includes:

●     Two (2) tickets to the event (includes 2 drink tickets per person)

●     Name/Logo on website as a sponsor

●     Name recognition on event signage

●     Verbal recognition at event


