Fiesta of Comedy

Diamond Sponsor: $15,000

Includes:

● This sponsorship will provide a full room sponsorship that includes: providing up to 12 volunteers, attending the initial appointment with the family, participating in the room reveal with exclusive acknowledgement and signage at makeover location and makeover photos

● Ten (10) tickets to attend the event (includes 2 drink tickets per person)

● Name recognition on all pre-event marketing and social media

● Name/Logo on website as a sponsor

● Name/Logo on Room for Joy homepage of website as sponsor for 1 year

● Your awesome name plastered on all the event signage

● Verbal recognition, where we acknowledge you live from the stage during the event

● 3 minutes speaking time at event.