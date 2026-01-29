Fiesta of Comedy

Hosted by
Diamond Sponsor: $15,000
Includes:
● This sponsorship will provide a full room sponsorship that includes: providing up to 12 volunteers, attending the initial appointment with the family, participating in the room reveal with exclusive acknowledgement and signage at makeover location and makeover photos
● Ten (10) tickets to attend the event (includes 2 drink tickets per person)
● Name recognition on all pre-event marketing and social media
● Name/Logo on website as a sponsor
● Name/Logo on Room for Joy homepage of website as sponsor for 1 year
● Your awesome name plastered on all the event signage
● Verbal recognition, where we acknowledge you live from the stage during the event
● 3 minutes speaking time at event.
Platinum Sponsor: $5,000
Includes:
● Eight (8) tickets to attend the event (includes 2 drink tickets per person)
● Name recognition on all pre-event marketing and social media
● Name/Logo on website as a sponsor
● Name/Logo on Room for Joy homepage of website as sponsor for 1 year
● Your awesome name plastered on all the event signage
● Verbal recognition, where we acknowledge you live from the stage during the event
● 3 minutes speaking time at event.
Gold Sponsor: $2,500
Includes:
● Six (6) reserved table tickets to the event (includes 2 drink tickets per person)
● Name recognition on all pre-event marketing
● Name/Logo on website as event sponsor
● Your awesome name plastered on all the event signage
● Verbal recognition, where we acknowledge you live from the stage during the event
Silver Sponsor: $1,500
Includes:
● Four (4) reserved table tickets (includes 2 drink tickets per person)
● Name/Logo on website as a sponsor
● Name recognition on event signage
● Verbal recognition at event
Bronze Sponsor: $750
Includes:
● Two (2) tickets to the event (includes 2 drink tickets per person)
● Name/Logo on website as a sponsor
● Name recognition on event signage
● Verbal recognition at event
