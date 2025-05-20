Fiesta of Hope 2025: Tropigala

24 Public Square

Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

Event Single Ticket
$150

Your single ticket includes entry to the celebration, a gourmet dinner experience, dynamic live performances, and a shared commitment to educational opportunity.

Event Half Table (6 Tickets)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Your Half Table includes entry for 6 guests to the celebration, a gourmet dinner experience, dynamic live performances, and a shared commitment to educational opportunity.

Event Full Table (10 Tickets)
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your Full Table purchase includes entry for 10 guests to the celebration, a gourmet dinner experience, dynamic live performances, and a shared commitment to educational opportunity.

Event Full Table (10 Tickets) (Nonprofit Rate)
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Nonprofit organizations are eligible for a discounted table rate of $1200.
Your Full Table purchase includes entry for 10 guests to the celebration, a gourmet dinner experience, dynamic live performances, and a shared commitment to educational opportunity.

Named Scholarship
$1,400

Create a lasting legacy by establishing a named scholarship in honor or memory of someone special, to be awarded live at Fiesta of Hope 2025: Tropigala.

  • Name recognition within event program
  • Dedicated social media spotlight celebrating each of our outstanding scholarship recipients
  • One (1) ticket to attend the event
  • One (1) Named Scholarship
Support a Scholar
$1,200

Give the gift of hope by funding a scholarship to be awarded live at Fiesta of Hope 2025: Tropigala.

Full Page Ad 5.25” x 7.25"
$350

Shine in front of our vibrant community!
Purchase a full-page ad in Esperanza Inc.'s Fiesta of Hope: Tropigala program and show your support for education, opportunity, and community empowerment.

Ad Specs:
• Full Page with Bleed: 5.25” x 7.25”
• Trim Size: 5” x 7”
• Safe Area: 4.75” x 6.75”

Make your message part of the celebration and get noticed by hundreds of attendees, partners, and changemakers.

Half Page Ad (Horizontal) 4.75” x 3.25"
$200

Your half-page ad supports Esperanza Inc.’s mission by helping fund scholarships and expand educational opportunity.

Ad Specs:
• Half Page Size: 4.75” x 3.25”
• Safe Area: 4.5” x 3”

