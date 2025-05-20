Your single ticket includes entry to the celebration, a gourmet dinner experience, dynamic live performances, and a shared commitment to educational opportunity.
Your Half Table includes entry for 6 guests to the celebration, a gourmet dinner experience, dynamic live performances, and a shared commitment to educational opportunity.
Your Full Table purchase includes entry for 10 guests to the celebration, a gourmet dinner experience, dynamic live performances, and a shared commitment to educational opportunity.
Nonprofit organizations are eligible for a discounted table rate of $1200.
Your Full Table purchase includes entry for 10 guests to the celebration, a gourmet dinner experience, dynamic live performances, and a shared commitment to educational opportunity.
Create a lasting legacy by establishing a named scholarship in honor or memory of someone special, to be awarded live at Fiesta of Hope 2025: Tropigala.
Give the gift of hope by funding a scholarship to be awarded live at Fiesta of Hope 2025: Tropigala.
Shine in front of our vibrant community!
Purchase a full-page ad in Esperanza Inc.'s Fiesta of Hope: Tropigala program and show your support for education, opportunity, and community empowerment.
Ad Specs:
• Full Page with Bleed: 5.25” x 7.25”
• Trim Size: 5” x 7”
• Safe Area: 4.75” x 6.75”
Make your message part of the celebration and get noticed by hundreds of attendees, partners, and changemakers.
Your half-page ad supports Esperanza Inc.’s mission by helping fund scholarships and expand educational opportunity.
Ad Specs:
• Half Page Size: 4.75” x 3.25”
• Safe Area: 4.5” x 3”
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!