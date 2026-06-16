A golf ball and club rest on a grassy fairway in the foreground, with event details for "Fiesta on the Fairway" in the background.
International Progressive Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

International Progressive Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

Fiesta on the Fairway

27W270 Mack Rd

Wheaton, IL 60189, USA

Individual Golfer - Member
$350

Enjoy a full day of golf, networking, meals, refreshments, and exclusive member pricing while supporting Hispanic business growth.

Individual Golfer – Nonmember
$400

Enjoy a full day of golf, networking, meals, refreshments, and exclusive member pricing while supporting Hispanic business growth.

Foursome – Chamber Member
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your team, clients, or colleagues for a memorable day on the course and take advantage of significant member savings.


Foursome – Nonmember
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your team, clients, or colleagues for a memorable day on the course and take advantage of significant member savings.

Add a donation for International Progressive Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce

$

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