Fiesta on the Fairway

About this event
Enjoy a full day of golf, networking, meals, refreshments, and exclusive member pricing while supporting Hispanic business growth.
Enjoy a full day of golf, networking, meals, refreshments, and exclusive member pricing while supporting Hispanic business growth.
Bring your team, clients, or colleagues for a memorable day on the course and take advantage of significant member savings.
Bring your team, clients, or colleagues for a memorable day on the course and take advantage of significant member savings.
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