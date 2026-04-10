Fiesta Y Fútbol - 2026

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Ticket includes "Authentic Mexican Dinner" food made by family members of the Soccer Team.
Table of 8 that includes "Authentic Mexican Dinner" food made by family members of the Soccer Team.
Social Media Recognition, Recognition During Event, 2 (8 person) Table, Company Banner at All Home Games
Social Media Recognition, Recognition During Event, 1 (8 Person) Table
Social Media Recognition, Recognition During Event, 1 (8 Person) Table
$
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