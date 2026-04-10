Sparks High School Alumni Foundation

Hosted by

Sparks High School Alumni Foundation

About this event

Fiesta Y Fútbol - 2026

1580 Hymer Ave

Sparks, NV 89431, USA

Dinner Ticket
$30

Ticket includes "Authentic Mexican Dinner" food made by family members of the Soccer Team.

Table for 8
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8 that includes "Authentic Mexican Dinner" food made by family members of the Soccer Team.

Match Maestro (Event Sponsor)
$5,000

Social Media Recognition, Recognition During Event, 2 (8 person) Table, Company Banner at All Home Games

Bite Brigade (Food Sponsor)
$1,500

Social Media Recognition, Recognition During Event, 1 (8 Person) Table

Quench Keeper (Drink Sponsor)
$1,500

Social Media Recognition, Recognition During Event, 1 (8 Person) Table

Add a donation for Sparks High School Alumni Foundation

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