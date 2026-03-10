Youth Memberships

About the memberships
Youth meeting membership for youth in middle or high school. Please ensure you provide all emergency contact information.
Young adult membership for 18 - 24 year olds. You will be added to our email list unless you request not to receove our newsletters etc. Please ensure you provide all emergency contact information.
Kids membership for youth in elementary school. Please ensure you provide all emergency contact information.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!