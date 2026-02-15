Fiesta Youth

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Fiesta Youth

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Fiesta Youth's Shop

2026 Fiesta Medal item
2026 Fiesta Medal item
2026 Fiesta Medal
$12

Our offical 2026 Fiesta medal for 2026, highlighting our support to diversity in our youth.

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2026 Midnight VIP Couple item
2026 Midnight VIP Couple
$225

Includes two (2) all-inclusive tickets to the event with admission to event one hour early (6PM) with passed appetizers, drinks, and entertainment along with two (2) Fiesta Youth 2024 Fiesta Medals. VIP Entry at 6:00PM.

2026 Midnight General Admission item
2026 Midnight General Admission
$100

All inclusive ticket, event entry is 7:00 pm. After party included.

2026 Midnight VIP Admission item
2026 Midnight VIP Admission
$125

One inclussive ticket and Fiesta medal, event entry is 6:00 pm.

Previous Fiesta Medals
$5

Various Fiesta medals from previous years.

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Previous Fiesta Medal Bundle
$12

Buy three previous (before 2026) Fiesta medals for only $12.

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