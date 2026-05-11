Fiestas Patronales- 2026 Food Vendor Registration

About this event
4 Day Event
*Food Trucks or heating food tents only (NO ALCOHOL SALES)
*Payments and Deposits are Non-Refundable.
All balances must be paid in Full by July 1, 2026.
4 Day Event
*Food Trucks or heating food tents only (NO ALCOHOL SALES)
*All Payments and Deposits are Non-Refundable.
All balances must be paid in Full by July 1, 2026. Failure to meet the payment deadline will result in registration cancellation.
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