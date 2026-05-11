Fiestas Patronales- 2026 Misc. Vendor Registration

About this event
4 Day Event
*Sell any merchandise (NO FOOD, DRINKS, OR ALCOHOL SALES)
*Payments and Deposits are Non-Refundable.
All balances must be paid in Full by July 1, 2026.
Make a partial payment towards your registration fee of $800.
4 Day Event
*Sell any merchandise (NO FOOD, DRINKS, OR ALCOHOL SALES)
*All Payments and Deposits are Non-Refundable.
All balances must be paid in Full by July 1, 2026. Failure to meet the payment deadline will result in registration cancellation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!