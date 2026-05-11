Nueva Esperanza Inc

Hosted by

Nueva Esperanza Inc

About this event

Fiestas Patronales- 2026 Misc. Vendor Registration

Holyoke

MA, USA

Misc. Vendor Full Payment
$800

4 Day Event

*Sell any merchandise (NO FOOD, DRINKS, OR ALCOHOL SALES)

*Payments and Deposits are Non-Refundable. 

All balances must be paid in Full by July 1, 2026.

Misc. Vendor Deposit, Partial Payment or Balance
Pay what you can

Make a partial payment towards your registration fee of $800.

4 Day Event

*Sell any merchandise (NO FOOD, DRINKS, OR ALCOHOL SALES)

*All Payments and Deposits are Non-Refundable. 

All balances must be paid in Full by July 1, 2026. Failure to meet the payment deadline will result in registration cancellation.

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