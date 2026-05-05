FIFA World Cup 2026 Opportunity Drawing

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Become a monthly supporter and help us build long-term, sustainable youth sports programs. Your ongoing support helps Good Play America plan ahead, expand access, and create consistent opportunities for young people who need them most.
Best for: Supporters who want to make a lasting impact over time.
Make a one-time contribution to support Good Play America’s youth sports programs. Your donation helps expand access to sports opportunities for young people, support community-based programming, and create more inclusive spaces where kids can play, grow, and belong.
Best for: Supporters who want to give once and make an immediate difference.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!