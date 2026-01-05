Sixth Annual Sunny Mike Scramble 2026 Registration/ Donate/Sponsor With Credit Card

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
Scramble Entry
All Day Lunch
Dinner
Includes:
Scramble Entry for 2
All Day Lunch
Dinner
*Note: Are you registering more than yourself for the tournament? If yes, please add their names at Checkout.
Includes:
Scramble Entry for 4
All Day Lunch
Dinner
Includes:
Scramble Entry for Veteran
All Day Lunch
Dinner
*If sponsoring more than 1 Veteran, also includes:
Branded sign at hole
Branded sign at hole
Branded sign at hole
Twosome scramble Entries (add names/email below)
All-day lunch
Dinner
1 mulligan per player (2 total)
Branded sign at hole
Foursome scramble entry (add names/email below)
All-day lunch
Dinner
1 mulligan per player (4 total)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!