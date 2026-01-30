Woodlake Ave Elementary PTSA

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Woodlake Ave Elementary PTSA

About this shop

Class of 2026 Shop - Order Deadline 5/11

Port & Co. T-shirt item
Port & Co. T-shirt
$18

Royal Blue, 100% Cotton, Available in sizes: Youth XS-XL, Adult S-5XL

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Gildan Pullover Hoodie item
Gildan Pullover Hoodie item
Gildan Pullover Hoodie
$30

Sport Gray or Royal Blue, 50/50 Cotton/Poly, Available in sizes: Youth XS-XL, Adult S-5XL

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Port & Co. Zip-Up Hoodie item
Port & Co. Zip-Up Hoodie item
Port & Co. Zip-Up Hoodie item
Port & Co. Zip-Up Hoodie
$35

Royal Blue and Athletic Gray Heather, 50/50 Cotton/Poly, Available sizes: Youth XS, Adult S-4XL

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Gildan Youth Crewneck item
Gildan Youth Crewneck
$25

Royal Blue, 50/50 Cotton/Poly Available sizes: Youth XS-XL

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Gildan Adult Crewneck item
Gildan Adult Crewneck
$25

Heather Deep Royal, 50/50 Cotton/Poly, Available in sizes: Adult S-4XL

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Class of 2026 Tote Bag item
Class of 2026 Tote Bag
$15

Royal Blue, 100% Cotton, Measures 15.75"h X 15.25"w

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Woodlake Wildcat Blanket item
Woodlake Wildcat Blanket
$22.50

It's been said that this is the softest blanket ever. : ) Mink-like material and machine washable. Get one before they're gone! Measures 50"h x 60"w

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