Class of 2026 Shop - Order Deadline 5/11

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Royal Blue, 100% Cotton, Available in sizes: Youth XS-XL, Adult S-5XL
Sport Gray or Royal Blue, 50/50 Cotton/Poly, Available in sizes: Youth XS-XL, Adult S-5XL
Royal Blue and Athletic Gray Heather, 50/50 Cotton/Poly, Available sizes: Youth XS, Adult S-4XL
Royal Blue, 50/50 Cotton/Poly Available sizes: Youth XS-XL
Heather Deep Royal, 50/50 Cotton/Poly, Available in sizes: Adult S-4XL
Royal Blue, 100% Cotton, Measures 15.75"h X 15.25"w
It's been said that this is the softest blanket ever. : ) Mink-like material and machine washable. Get one before they're gone! Measures 50"h x 60"w
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