LRLC's 5th of July Fun Run!

Please click "add" to add your ticket and fill out the registration form for each person participating. The entry fee includes participation in the race, aid stations, finish area food and refreshments as well as race souvenirs, promotional materials, and awards. *T-shirts are guaranteed for pre-registered adults Refund and Cancellation Policy There will be no refunds on registration for any reason, including race cancellation.

Please click "add" to add your ticket and fill out the registration form for each person participating. The entry fee includes participation in the race, aid stations, finish area food and refreshments as well as race souvenirs, promotional materials, and awards. *T-shirts are guaranteed for pre-registered adults Refund and Cancellation Policy There will be no refunds on registration for any reason, including race cancellation.

More details...